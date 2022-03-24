NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Earlier in March, Democrats in Congress dropped $15.6 billion in funding meant to combat the COVID-19 pandemic from a massive government spending bill. Democrats now hope to pass a separate bill with additional COVID-19 aid, but some New York leaders are worried about what could happen if the federal pandemic funding runs out.

The hundreds of testing vans and tents across New York City rely on federal reimbursements of tests and vaccines for uninsured New Yorkers. “We can’t lose this testing infrastructure. Cases are rising again and we need people to test so that they can catch cases early and get treatment,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

Levine said uninsured New Yorkers will either be charged for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, or these mobile testing sites will close after Congress removed the pandemic aid from its latest spending bill. Not only is funding for testing at stake, but so are COVID-19 treatments that use federal funds.

While Americans push forward with a new normal, the White House is spelling out that this can only happen if tests, vaccines and treatment are free to the public. The Biden administration hopes a pandemic funding bill can pass on its own, especially as the new omicron subvariant BA.2 is gaining ground in the U.S.

“Congress did not provide us with some additional funding the way it had a year ago to address COVID,” said Xavier Becerra, U.S. secretary of health and human services. “And what we’ve communicated to Congress and now communicated to the world is the resources that we have to address COVID so that you don’t have to pay a single cent to get that vaccine, you didn’t have to pay a cent to order from the government, you didn’t have to pay a cent to order tests from the government, those masks, we’re running out of the resources to do that.”

The funding impasse on Capitol Hill could stifle the new White House “test to treat” strategy where you could get a test at a pharmacy and take-home medication immediately if you are positive.

“This is going to impact all of us if we don’t fix this,” said Levine.