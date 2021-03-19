NYC leaders warn against COVID variants keeping case numbers high

NEW YORK — Mask up and don’t let your guard down.

That’s the message from New York City Councilman Mark Levine.

“In the short term there is a lot of virus circulating in New York City,” the health committee chair said. “We are seeing close to 4,000 cases a day and the decline that started in January has kind of stalled.”



Levine shared a CDC map on Twitter Friday. It showed New York and New Jersey with higher case rates than most of the country. Levine said he suspects that is due to contagious COVID-19 variants.





“The New York City variant has actually grown even faster than the UK variant here,” he said.

The U.S. has a new COVID-19 epicenter. pic.twitter.com/fIavAI5k9i — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 19, 2021

And Dr. Anthony Fauci reminded Americans about the UK variant Friday.

He said it, “…likely accounts for 20 to 30% of infections in this country and that number is growing.”



As the variant threat grows, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced New York State will get 1.65 million vaccines a week by the end of April. He called it a “vaccine supercharge.”

“There are going to be many more vaccines, many more sites, many more workers to administer the vaccines as a result of the legislation we passed,” Schumer added.