NYC launches mobile vaccine buses to help reach vulnerable residents

NEW YORK — New York City announced the launch of mobile vaccine buses as the city continues to work and get more residents vaccinated.

The mobile buses can administer between 150 to 200 doses a day and will focus on getting the city’s most vulnerable residents vaccinated.

“It’s going to be a gamechanger,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The first week of the mobile vaccine buses will focus on restaurant and delivery workers, the mayor said.

The bus is scheduled to be stationed in Sunset Park on Wednesday and on-site workers speaking multiple languages, including Mandarin, Spanish and Cantonese, will be available, according to head of the Test and Trace Corps, Dr. Ted Long.

Dr. Long gave a tour of what the mobile vaccine bus would look like during the mayor’s Tuesday press briefing. There are about six exam rooms, which are separated six feet apart. A refrigerator will also be inside the bus, holding vaccines.

“New York City’s vaccine effort is truly on the move,” he said.

The city has administered a total of 4,601,756 doses as of Tuesday morning.

The mayor also announced the city is expanding its vaccine walk-up appointment pilot for seniors ages 75 and older from three sites to 25 beginning this week.

Further locations were not immediately disclosed.

As of Tuesday, New Yorkers ages 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

Teens aged 16 and 17 will be limited to receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, since that is the only one that has been authorized for use by people under 18. They must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get the vaccine.