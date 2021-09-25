New York City has launched an initiative aimed at supporting the mental health needs of workers in the nightlife community, whose shoulders much of the reopening rests on. (AP Photo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — As New York City continues its reopening, the city has launched an initiative aimed at supporting the mental health needs of workers in the nightlife community, whose shoulders much of the city’s economic revival rests upon.

The Office of Nightlife’s new program, “Elevate: Nightlife Mental Health Initiative,” consists of various cost-free resources for restaurant workers, performers and others in the hospitality industry.

Throughout more than a year of COVID closures, casualties, job losses and anxiety, these hardworking New Yorkers have kept the city going.



“People who work in the industry are charged with bringing back the city’s thriving nightlife, but they may bring with them lingering and new mental health concerns,” the program’s website reads.

The first tool nightlife workers can take advantage of is a free weekly, virtual support group, described as a “safe space” for those in the industry to come together and share their experiences.

Moderated by a licensed therapist from Backline Care, the group meets on Zoom every Monday at 4 p.m. Find out how to join the group here.

A more personalized approach are the free one-on-one meetings with Backline case managers.

These professionals will work with individuals to create a mental health plan catered to their unique needs, location and financial situation, the city said. Head here now to schedule a call.

Backline is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides mental health and wellness resources to the music and nightlife industries.

Additionally, the Office of Nightlife and the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health teamed up to create a comprehensive guide to mental health resources specifically for those working in the nightlife industry.

Those who want to get started right now, on their own, can watch the Elevate Nightlife Mental Health Forum, an event that took place back in June.

“We held a forum on healing from a collective trauma,” the site reads.

The event tackled ways in which COVID affected those in the community, as well as a brief training on mental health, self-care and coping skills. Watch it in full below: