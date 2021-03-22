Shula Melamed, front right, of Brooklyn, New York, joins others in a stretching exercise as they participate in a New York CIty Ballet Workout Movement class at the New York Sports Club (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)

NEW YORK — Indoor fitness classes in New York City can resume operation beginning Monday as the city continues to show progress in its battle against COVID-19.

Classes can begin reopening at 33% capacity with health screenings. Contact information is also required when signing in, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Classes must also be scheduled to allow time for cleaning and disinfection in between sessions.

Local health departments will inspect fitness studios and boutiques before or within two weeks of the centers reopening.

The announcement came as fitness studios called on the mayor and governor to allow their businesses to reopen.

Thousands of exercise facilities filed a lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, demanding studios open at the same capacity as restaurants and other gyms.

New York City gyms reopened to guests in September, but fitness boutiques and studios were not included in that reopening.

Following Cuomo’s announcement on fitness boutiques reopening, Mayor de Blasio criticized the governor for not consulting him and the city’s health officials, who were against the measure.

“It sure as hell looks like a lot of these decisions are being made by the governor because of his political needs,” De Blasio said.

However, the health commissioner and the mayor said that the city will comply, and will encourage that all precautions be followed.