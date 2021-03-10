FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, tables are spaced allowing for proper social distancing as customers lunch at Katz’s Delicatessen in Manhattan.

New York City restaurants have been given the green light to increase indoor dining capacity later this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Beginning March 19, restaurants will be able to allow 50% capacity, up from the current 35% capacity limit.

The announcement follows New Jersey’s announcement that also increased its indoor business capacity, which includes restaurants, to 50%.

In New York State, our decisions are based on science and data and we are encouraged by the continued decline in infection and hospitalization rates,” Gov. Cuomo said.

“In partnership with the State of New Jersey, we have adjusted with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City to expand to 50 percent. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy and reach the light at the end of the tunnel together.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said he feels confident in the steps as New York City and New Jersey see improving metrics.

“Our states will continue to work together to protect the health of as many residents as possible,” Gov. Murphy said.

Outside New York City, Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday indoor dining at restaurants would be allowed to increase to 75% capacity.

Indoor dining at New York City restaurants resumed on Feb. 12 at 25% capacity, nearly two months after Gov. Cuomo shut it down as COVID-19 cases began to rise.

As the city continued to see progress in mitigating the spread of the virus, Cuomo raised the limit to 35% two weeks later.