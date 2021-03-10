NYC indoor dining capacity expandss to 50% beginning March 19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbeak New York

FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, tables are spaced allowing for proper social distancing as customers lunch at Katz’s Delicatessen in Manhattan.

New York City restaurants have been given the green light to increase indoor dining capacity later this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Beginning March 19, restaurants will be able to allow 50% capacity, up from the current 35% capacity limit.

The announcement follows New Jersey’s announcement that also increased its indoor business capacity, which includes restaurants, to 50%. 

In New York State, our decisions are based on science and data and we are encouraged by the continued decline in infection and hospitalization rates,” Gov. Cuomo said. 

“In partnership with the State of New Jersey, we have adjusted with rigorous testing and limited capacity indoor dining openings in New York City to expand to 50 percent. We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy and reach the light at the end of the tunnel together.” 

Gov. Phil Murphy said he feels confident in the steps as New York City and New Jersey see improving metrics.

“Our states will continue to work together to protect the health of as many residents as possible,” Gov. Murphy said.

Outside New York City, Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday indoor dining at restaurants would be allowed to increase to 75% capacity. 

Indoor dining at New York City restaurants resumed on Feb. 12 at 25% capacity, nearly two months after Gov. Cuomo shut it down as COVID-19 cases began to rise.

As the city continued to see progress in mitigating the spread of the virus, Cuomo raised the limit to 35% two weeks later.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

Shea Yeleen's products generate financial empowerment for women in Africa

Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid talks colon cancer diagnosis

Harlem cake artist Charmaine Jones talks competing on Food Network show 'Easter Basket Challenge'

'Country Comfort' star Griffin McIntyre talks new Netflix series

2021 TAX TIPS

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

@PIX11News on Twitter