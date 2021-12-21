NYC increases COVID testing sites, with some challenges; here are resources to help you find a test

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Just a couple of weeks ago, New York City seemed like a relative bright spot in the U.S. coronavirus struggle. Now it’s a hot spot, confronting a dizzying spike in cases, a scramble for testing, a quandary over a major event and an exhausting sense of déjà vu. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio promised Monday that, within 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 testing sites operated by, or in conjunction with, the city government would be significantly increased.

That happened — however, some aspects of that increase were problematic.

At a new, city-operated mobile testing site at The New School, in Greenwich Village, people who’d been waiting in line since 7 a.m. were told, when the site opened at 9 a.m., that they could not yet get tested.

One woman who’d waiting on the block-long line explained what people waiting had experienced.

“Eventually, the nurses came out of the truck and let us know they didn’t have any tests,” she said. “That’s what they’re waiting on, unfortunately.”

A city spokesperson said that eventually, some home testing kits were given out to some people waiting in line, and testing supplies for everyone else arrived at around 10:30 a.m.

The city does provide a variety of tools for finding COVID-19 test sites.

The main one is its testing site website — it includes a tool that connects to a map of testing sites, but no mobile sites are listed, because they’re mobile, according to the city.

Following Health and Hospitals on Twitter, however, can yield valuable information about testing site locations, particularly, for mobile sites.

Also, by texting “COVID test” to 85548, personalized testing recommendations are sent straight to smartphones.