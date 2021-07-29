Hip-hop legends Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Raekwon and Big Daddy Kane are among the artists lined up for the NYC Homecoming concerts across the outer boroughs in August 2021. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — With New York City’s Homecoming Week approaching, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday revealed the remaining lineups for the concerts set for each of the outer boroughs in August.

The mayor was joined by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and Rocky Bucano, founder and president of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, for the announcement.

“The focus will be hip-hop, particularly New York City’s essential, historic contribution to hip-hop and what each borough has contributed,” de Blasio said.

Some of hip-hop’s forefathers and legends, along with big names from other genres, will hit stages across the city for the historic shows, which kick off in the Bronx, the genre’s birthplace.

De Blasio said proof of at least one vaccine dose will be needed for entrance into the shows.

See the full lineups below for the four shows leading up to the Central Park concert.

The Bronx – Aug. 16 – Orchard Beach

KRS One headlining

Slick Rick

Remy Ma

CL Smooth

DJ Hollywood

DJ Jazzy Joyce

DJ Kevie Kev

Fantastic Five

Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Mellie Mel and Scorpio

Grandmaster Wizard Theodore

Joeski Love

Kid Capri

Nice & Smooth

PopMaster Fabel

Soul Sonic Force

T La Rock

Ultra Magnetic MC’s

Staten Island – Aug. 17 – Richmond County Bank Ballpark

Raekwon and Ghostface Killah

Crystal Waters

DJ Chunk Chillout

EMPD

Force MDs

Hakim Green

Heesun Lee

Kool Keith

Lizzy Ashleigh

Pharoahe Monch

Rikki

Rob Base

Brooklyn – Aug. 19 – Brooklyn Army Terminal

Big Daddy Kane

Desiigner

C&C Music Factory

DJ Mr. Cee

Elle Varner

Judy Torres

Lizzy Ashliegh

Maino

Obasi Jackson

Papoose

PopMaster Fabel

Special Ed

Stetsasonic

Sweet Sensation

Young Devyn

Queens – Aug. 20 – Forest Hills Stadium

George Clinton & the P-Funk All Stars, with special guests

Too $hort

DJ Hurricane

DJ Wiz

EPMD

Mobb Deep

Yo-Yo

Details on the four shows come days after the mayor and music industry icon Clive Davis announced the lineup for the Central Park concert on the Great Lawn on Aug. 21.

Artists set for that show include LL Cool J, Jon Baptiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, Earth Wind & Fire, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Patti Smith, Carlos Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Wyclef Jean and more.

Free tickets and VIP tickets for the Homecoming concerts will be released to the public in batches starting Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., and will be available at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.

Additional ticket sales will be on Aug. 3 at 7 a.m., Aug. 4 at 9 p.m., Aug. 5 at 7 a.m., Aug. 6 at 10 a.m., and Aug. 7 at 9 p.m.