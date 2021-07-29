NYC Homecoming concerts: Full lineups for outer borough shows

Coronavirus

NYC homecoming concerts lineups

Hip-hop legends Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Raekwon and Big Daddy Kane are among the artists lined up for the NYC Homecoming concerts across the outer boroughs in August 2021. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — With New York City’s Homecoming Week approaching, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday revealed the remaining lineups for the concerts set for each of the outer boroughs in August.

The mayor was joined by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and Rocky Bucano, founder and president of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, for the announcement.

“The focus will be hip-hop, particularly New York City’s essential, historic contribution to hip-hop and what each borough has contributed,” de Blasio said.

Some of hip-hop’s forefathers and legends, along with big names from other genres, will hit stages across the city for the historic shows, which kick off in the Bronx, the genre’s birthplace.

De Blasio said proof of at least one vaccine dose will be needed for entrance into the shows.

See the full lineups below for the four shows leading up to the Central Park concert.

The Bronx – Aug. 16 – Orchard Beach

  • KRS One headlining
  • Slick Rick
  • Remy Ma
  • CL Smooth
  • DJ Hollywood
  • DJ Jazzy Joyce
  • DJ Kevie Kev
  • Fantastic Five
  • Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Mellie Mel and Scorpio
  • Grandmaster Wizard Theodore
  • Joeski Love
  • Kid Capri
  • Nice & Smooth
  • PopMaster Fabel
  • Soul Sonic Force
  • T La Rock
  • Ultra Magnetic MC’s

Staten Island – Aug. 17 – Richmond County Bank Ballpark

  • Raekwon and Ghostface Killah 
  • Crystal Waters
  • DJ Chunk Chillout
  • EMPD
  • Force MDs
  • Hakim Green
  • Heesun Lee
  • Kool Keith
  • Lizzy Ashleigh
  • Pharoahe Monch
  • Rikki
  • Rob Base

Brooklyn – Aug. 19 – Brooklyn Army Terminal

  • Big Daddy Kane
  • Desiigner
  • C&C Music Factory
  • DJ Mr. Cee
  • Elle Varner
  • Judy Torres
  • Lizzy Ashliegh
  • Maino
  • Obasi Jackson
  • Papoose
  • PopMaster Fabel
  • Special Ed
  • Stetsasonic
  • Sweet Sensation
  • Young Devyn

Queens – Aug. 20 – Forest Hills Stadium

  • George Clinton & the P-Funk All Stars, with special guests
  • Too $hort
  • DJ Hurricane
  • DJ Wiz
  • EPMD
  • Mobb Deep
  • Yo-Yo

Details on the four shows come days after the mayor and music industry icon Clive Davis announced the lineup for the Central Park concert on the Great Lawn on Aug. 21.

Artists set for that show include LL Cool J, Jon Baptiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, Earth Wind & Fire, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Patti Smith, Carlos Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Wyclef Jean and more.

Free tickets and VIP tickets for the Homecoming concerts will be released to the public in batches starting Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., and will be available at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.

Additional ticket sales will be on Aug. 3 at 7 a.m., Aug. 4 at 9 p.m., Aug. 5 at 7 a.m., Aug. 6 at 10 a.m., and Aug. 7 at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

