Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson and Paul Simon are among the performers of NYC’s homecoming concert at Central Park in August (AP images: Brad Barket/Invision/Jordan Strauss/Invision/Evan Agostini/Invision)

NEW YORK — As people await the final lineup of New York City’s massive homecoming concert, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced several artists who are confirmed to perform.

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson have been tapped and confirmed to be in the lineup, the mayor said.

“Get ready for a concert for the ages and a big part of the rebirth of New York City and the summer of New York City,” the mayor said.

The mayor announced in June a “mega-concert” would take place at Central Park in August to celebrate the city’s reopening.

De Blasio called the event and other festivities during that week a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

When asked about capacity and safety measures, the mayor said he wants to see a big crowd experience the concert, but ensured it will be done in a safe manner.

Executive Director for Citywide Events Dan Gross said it will take place at the Great Lawn, which typically has a maximum capacity of 60,000 people.

The layout of the concert will be similar to past events, such as the Global Citizen Festival.

De Blasio tapped iconic record producer and New York native Clive Davis to assist in creating a star-studded lineup.

The actual date and the full lineup will be announced at a later date.

The mayor also said there would be “major” activities happening across all five boroughs during that homecoming week.

De Blasio credited New York City’s continuous progress in the battle against COVID-19 to residents getting vaccinated. As of Thursday morning, about 4.2 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated.