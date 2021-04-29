New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in Times Square after he toured the grand opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city’s entertainment industry on Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — New York City is set to “fully reopen” by July, according Mayor Bill De Blasio.

After over a year of remote learning, curfews, no or limited indoor dining and other COVID-19 restrictions, de Blasio confidently made the announcement Thursday on Morning Joe.

“Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1,” the mayor said. “We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters – full strength.”

“Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1” —@NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/2CqSC9XqJr — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) April 29, 2021

De Blasio cited the city’s rising vaccination numbers – 6.3 million total doses given so far, he said – for the ambitious goal.

“We know the vaccination effort is gonna grow and grow,” he said.

During his Thursday press briefing, de Blasio said he set the July 1 goal to have the city fully reopen at 100%, which includes restaurants, bars, stores, fitness centers, arenas, theaters, and personal care businesses.

“We’re going to keep working hard everyday to make this city safer and safer,” the mayor said.

“This is going to be the summer of New York City.”

As of Thursday morning, 6,427,404 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and the mayor remains optimistic the city will achieve its goal in getting 5 million New Yorkers vaccinated.