NYC fitness studios file lawsuit against mayor, governor, demand to reopen

NEW YORK — SLT Fitness Studios has been closed for almost a year and has been forced to pay their monthly expenses with no revenue coming in.

Founder and CEO Amanda Freeman is one of more than 2,500 exercise facilities in the Boutique Fitness Alliance joining the New York Fitness Coalition in suing Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

They are demanding fitness, dance, yoga and pilates studios open at the same capacity as restaurants and other gyms.

The lawsuit was filed by James Mirmigas in Manhattan Supreme Court Monday.

The NYC health department said wearing a face mask is difficult in certain settings and may become wet, making the mask less effective.

However the group questions how that is different from gyms, which are open.

The city and state have less than three weeks to respond.