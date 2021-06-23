NEW YORK — As New York City continues its vaccination rollout, Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials announced Thursday the city is expanding its at-home vaccination program to all eligible residents.

Beginning Wednesday, New Yorkers ages 12 and older can now sign up for appointments and get vaccinated in the comfort of their homes at no cost.

“More vaccinations equals more freedom,” the mayor said.

“Our efforts to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the hardest to reach communities take the next step forward today with the expansion of at-home vaccinations for all New Yorkers,” said Dr. Ted Long, Executive Director of the NYC Test & Trace Corps said.

Those who sign up for these appointments will receive the Pfizer vaccine by teams of two trained professionals who can accommodate language needs, according to the NYC Test & Trace Corps.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Appointments for at-home vaccinations are available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested in signing up for an at-home vaccine? Register for an appointment at nyc.gov/homevaccine or call 877-829-4692.

City officials had been offering the service for homebound residents and are expanding it as they try to entice more people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 15,000 New Yorkers were vaccinated under the city’s homebound program, according to the mayor.

As of Wednesday morning, 9,046,573 total doses have been administered in New York City, according to the mayor.

Associated Press contributed to this report.