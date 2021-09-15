NYC Electric Zoo festival being investigated for COVID clusters

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE — Electric Zoo 2014

NEW YORK CITY — More than a dozen people have been identified as part of a COVID-19 cluster linked to the Electric Zoo music festival on Randall’s Island Labor Day Weekend, according to city health officials.

According to the city health department, 16 people were identified as part of the cluster; in addition, eight other people in attendance may have been exposed prior to the festival and were in attendance while potentially contagious.

“The Health Department is leading this investigation, but New Yorkers have a vital role to play,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “Anyone who attended this festival should get tested immediately, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. This is especially urgent if attendees are experiencing symptoms.”

Electric Zoo, which calls itself New York’s premier electronic music festival, was on Randall’s Island from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter