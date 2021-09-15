NYC Electric Zoo festival being investigated for COVID clusters

NEW YORK CITY — More than a dozen people have been identified as part of a COVID-19 cluster linked to the Electric Zoo music festival on Randall’s Island Labor Day Weekend, according to city health officials.

According to the city health department, 16 people were identified as part of the cluster; in addition, eight other people in attendance may have been exposed prior to the festival and were in attendance while potentially contagious.

“The Health Department is leading this investigation, but New Yorkers have a vital role to play,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “Anyone who attended this festival should get tested immediately, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. This is especially urgent if attendees are experiencing symptoms.”

Electric Zoo, which calls itself New York’s premier electronic music festival, was on Randall’s Island from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5.

