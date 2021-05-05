CDC: NYC COVID variant doesn’t cause more severe disease or increase risk for infection after vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York City variant of COVID-19 has been found to not lead to a more severe disease reaction or increased risk for infection after vaccination, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Preliminary data from the study also showed that the variant, also known as B.1.526, is not associated with increased risk of reinfection in someone who has already had COVID.

“B.1.526” emerged in November 2020 and became a variant of interest in the city, according to the CDC. 

Local health officials were asked about the variant in early 2021 as it began to raise concerns. Health officials and the mayor said at the time it was something they needed to follow.

Coronavirus variants accounted for more than 70% of cases in New York City by mid March, health officials said. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter