NEW YORK — The New York City variant of COVID-19 has been found to not lead to a more severe disease reaction or increased risk for infection after vaccination, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Preliminary data from the study also showed that the variant, also known as B.1.526, is not associated with increased risk of reinfection in someone who has already had COVID.

“B.1.526” emerged in November 2020 and became a variant of interest in the city, according to the CDC.

Local health officials were asked about the variant in early 2021 as it began to raise concerns. Health officials and the mayor said at the time it was something they needed to follow.

Coronavirus variants accounted for more than 70% of cases in New York City by mid March, health officials said.