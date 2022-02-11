NYC vaccine mandate deadline Friday for city works

FILE – In this April 8, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City municipal workers who have not gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine could lose their jobs Friday, the deadline for the city’s vaccine mandate.

Nearly 3,000 city workers, or roughly 1% of the workforce, are facing termination for refusing to meet the vaccine deadline.

On Aug. 2, all new hires were required to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment. Last week, separation letters were sent to all city workers who were not in compliance with the mandate. Anyone waiting on a religious exemption appeal will be allowed to stay.

More than two dozen unions, including those representing police, fire and teachers, have tried blocking the mandate in court. Some workers planned to rally on the steps of City Hall on Friday in protest.

Roughly 95% of city employees have gotten at least one COVID vaccine shot. Breaking it down further, 88% of police and correction officers have gotten their first shot, as well as 95% of the FDNY. The Department of Education said 98% of its employees were vaccinated. The teachers’ union said about 700 members already received notices from the DOE.

Mayor Eric Adams argues that these employees are choosing to lose their jobs and are not being fired. “We’re not firing them, they are quitting. The responsibility is clear. We said it; if you’re hired and you get the job, you have to be vaccinated. If you’re not following the rules, you’re making that decision,” Adams said.

A group of city employees against the mandate are holding what they call the “Ferry to Freedom Rally” on Friday morning. They will gather at the St. George, Staten Island and Rockaway, Queens ferry terminal, and eventually march their way to City Hall in Lower Manhattan to demand an end to the vaccine requirement.

The controversial mandate was originally enacted in the fall under former Mayor Bill de Blasio. Adams made the decision to keep the mandate in place when he took office in January.

PXIX11’s Kala Rama contributed to this report.