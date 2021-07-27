The Killers, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana and Earth Wind & Fire are among the performers for the We Love NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — With New York City’s Homecoming Week just weeks away, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced the full lineup for the city’s mega-concert at Central Park.

The mayor was joined by legendary music producer and executive Clive Davis, who is producing the massive Central Park show in August, to announce the full list of performers set to hit the stage on Aug. 21.

Performers include:

Jon Batiste

Andrea Bocelli

Kane Brown

LL Cool J

Elvis Costello

Earth Wind & Fire joined by Lucky Daye and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Hudson

Wyclef Jean

Journey

The Killers

Gayle King

Don Lemon

Barry Manilow

The New York Philharmonic

Polo G

Carlos Santana with Rob Thomas

Paul Simon

Patti Smith duetting with Bruce Springsteen

Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at nyc.gov/homecomingweek.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale VIP tickets beginning Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m. ET through Sunday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Free and VIP tickets will released in batches, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Additional free and VIP tickets will also be available on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 7 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m.

“All the tickets are gonna go fast, the free tickets especially,” the mayor said.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 21. The concert will begin at 5 p.m. ET and air live worldwide exclusively on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and unauthenticated on CNNGo.

In addition to tickets, proof of vaccination will be required to attend the event, the mayor announced.

The mayor said vaccination cards will be checked on-site as people enter the concert. He also reminded people that vaccine cards are public documents and forging them will come with penalties.

De Blasio first announced in June the city would host a “mega-concert” to celebrate the city’s “homecoming.”

“This is going to be an amazing, memorable once-in-a-lifetime week in New York City,” the mayor said when first announcing the event.

In addition to the concert at the Great Lawn, four additional concerts, one in each of the outer boroughs, will be held in the days leading up to the Central Park event.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is in charge of curating the outer borough concerts.

Dates and venues for the Homecoming concerts across New York City:

The Bronx – Orchard Beach – Monday, Aug. 16

Staten Island – Richmond County Bank Ballpark – Tuesday, Aug. 17

Brooklyn – Brooklyn Army Terminal – Thursday, Aug 19

Queens – Forest Hills Stadium – Friday, Aug. 20

Manhattan – The Great Lawn in Central Park – Saturday, Aug. 21

Despite growing concerns over the delta variant-driven uptick in new cases across the city, the mayor said he was not fazed if it was potentially dangerous for New Yorkers to swarm to Central Park.

“Not if they’re vaccinated,” the mayor responded, once again urging New Yorkers to go get vaccinated.