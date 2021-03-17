NYC boutique gyms remain closed, as larger chains reassure customers it’s safe to work out

It’s now been a full year since gyms were shut down in New York City, and smaller studio boutiques remain closed.

“With any activity, we are looking at those where people are indoors, unable to wear a mask consistently and in groups,” said Dr. Dave Chokshi, the New York City health commissioner, while defending the ban.

These smaller fitness studios are open everywhere else in the tri-state area, including nearby New Jersey, Long Island and Westchester.

“We are just asking to be treated like any other industry” said Amanda Freeman, founder of fitness studio SLT.

Regular gyms were given the green light to reopen back in September.

PIX11 visited a Lifetime Athletic Fitness on 23rd Street, which currently operates at 33% capacity.

Everything but the fitness classes are operating, and the general manager is reassuring skeptical New Yokers that it’s safe.

“Come and see for yourself,” JT Netterville, the general manager for the gym said. “When you see the steps being taken, it goes much further than any messaging.”

Personal trainer Alex Songolo had some advice for gym-goers looking to minimize risk.

“Be six feet apart,” he said.

Songolo suggests working out somewhere in the gym where you can maintain your distance, making sure the equipment you use is wiped down and to keeping your mask on.

As with any good workout, Songolo said, end with cardio, maintain your distance from others and wipe down that treadmill before and after you’re done.

“Fitness is safe; being healthy is safe,” Netterville said.