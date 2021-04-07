NEW YORK– New York City’s public beaches and pools will open on time this year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

All of the city’s eight public beaches will open for Memorial Day weekend beginning Saturday, May 29.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Swimming is unsafe and strictly prohibited at all other times.

The 48 public pools will welcome guests as summer vacation kicks off for public school kids on Saturday, June 26.

Five of the city’s outdoor pools will be closed due to active reconstruction projects.

All standard pool protocols will apply, and open swim hours will remain the same: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

“Last year, we had to delay the openings with public beaches. We had to limit the number of public pools. This year, we get to do what is great for the families of the city, the kids of the city – Have them all open,” the mayor said.

Health and safety measures will be in place, including mask wearing and social distancing.

“It’s going to be a wonderful summer for New York City,” de Blasio said.

Last year, city beaches were delayed in opening until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.