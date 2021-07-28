NY plans COVID vaccine mandate for state employees; health care workers: Cuomo

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYC vaccine

A health care worker, gives a coronavirus vaccine to a patient at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Aqueduct Race Track, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — New York will soon implement a vaccine mandate for all state workers as the delta variant surges across the country and state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The news comes a day after President Joe Biden said he was considering a mandate requiring all federal workers get vaccinated.

“New York will do the same,” Cuomo said at a press briefing.

Similar to New York City’s expanded vaccine mandate, the plan will require state government employees to either get the shot or be tested regularly for COVID-19.

Taking the mandate a step further, the governor said all patient-facing health care workers at state hospitals will be required to be vaccinated to work. There will be no alternative testing option for these employees, the governor said.

“It is an aggressive step,” Cuomo said. “And there will be pushback.”

The governor believes counties and cities throughout the state should implement a similarly strict mandate for health care workers in their hospitals.

Cuomo’s administration was working with state unions to implement the program quickly. It will take effect by Labor Day, or Sept. 6.

The governor suggested all local governments implement a similar mandate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter