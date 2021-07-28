A health care worker, gives a coronavirus vaccine to a patient at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Aqueduct Race Track, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — New York will soon implement a vaccine mandate for all state workers as the delta variant surges across the country and state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The news comes a day after President Joe Biden said he was considering a mandate requiring all federal workers get vaccinated.

“New York will do the same,” Cuomo said at a press briefing.

Similar to New York City’s expanded vaccine mandate, the plan will require state government employees to either get the shot or be tested regularly for COVID-19.

#BREAKING: New York State will mandate all state employees either be vaccinated or get tested regularly.



We are working with the state unions to implement this program quickly & fairly. Will take effect by Labor Day. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2021

Taking the mandate a step further, the governor said all patient-facing health care workers at state hospitals will be required to be vaccinated to work. There will be no alternative testing option for these employees, the governor said.

“It is an aggressive step,” Cuomo said. “And there will be pushback.”

The governor believes counties and cities throughout the state should implement a similarly strict mandate for health care workers in their hospitals.

Cuomo’s administration was working with state unions to implement the program quickly. It will take effect by Labor Day, or Sept. 6.

The governor suggested all local governments implement a similar mandate.