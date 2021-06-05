NY vaccine lottery scratch-offs incentive extended at 10 mass vaccination sites

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
New Yorker gets Pfizer COVID vaccine

A Northwell Health nurse administers a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool, File)

NEW YORK — New Yorkers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID yet have another chance to win up to $5 million.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the state’s “Vax and Scratch” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program will be extended at 10 mass vaccination sites.

The program offers New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets to anyone 18 and older who gets vaccinated at a participating site. Prizes range from $20 to $5 million.

“A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York’s efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19,” Cuomo said. “This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we’re extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket.”

The following mass vaccination sites will provide Vax and Scratch lottery tickets beginning on Monday and ending on Friday. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.

NEW YORK CITY

Bay Eden Senior Center

1220 East 229th St

Bronx, NY

LONG ISLAND

Jones Beach – Field 3

1 Ocean Pkwy

Wantagh, NY

Suffolk CCC – Brentwood

1001 Crooked Hill Rd

Brentwood, NY

MID-HUDSON

SUNY Orange

9 East Conkling Ave

Middletown, NY

Ulster Fairgrounds

249 Libertyville Rd

New Paltz, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Oneonta

108 Ravine Parkway

Oneonta, NY

CAPITAL REGION

Queensbury Aviation Mall – Sears

578 Aviation Road

Queensbury, NY

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Dome Arena

2695 East Henrietta Rd

Henrietta, NY

NORTH COUNTRY

SUNY Potsdam

44 Pierrepont Ave

Potsdam, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK

University at Buffalo South Campus

3435 Main St

Buffalo, NY

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter