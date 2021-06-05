NEW YORK — New Yorkers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID yet have another chance to win up to $5 million.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the state’s “Vax and Scratch” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program will be extended at 10 mass vaccination sites.
The program offers New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets to anyone 18 and older who gets vaccinated at a participating site. Prizes range from $20 to $5 million.
“A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York’s efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19,” Cuomo said. “This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we’re extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket.”
The following mass vaccination sites will provide Vax and Scratch lottery tickets beginning on Monday and ending on Friday. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.
NEW YORK CITY
Bay Eden Senior Center
1220 East 229th St
Bronx, NY
LONG ISLAND
Jones Beach – Field 3
1 Ocean Pkwy
Wantagh, NY
Suffolk CCC – Brentwood
1001 Crooked Hill Rd
Brentwood, NY
MID-HUDSON
SUNY Orange
9 East Conkling Ave
Middletown, NY
Ulster Fairgrounds
249 Libertyville Rd
New Paltz, NY
MOHAWK VALLEY
SUNY Oneonta
108 Ravine Parkway
Oneonta, NY
CAPITAL REGION
Queensbury Aviation Mall – Sears
578 Aviation Road
Queensbury, NY
FINGER LAKES
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Rd
Henrietta, NY
NORTH COUNTRY
SUNY Potsdam
44 Pierrepont Ave
Potsdam, NY
WESTERN NEW YORK
University at Buffalo South Campus
3435 Main St
Buffalo, NY