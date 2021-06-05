A Northwell Health nurse administers a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker Demetrius Buttelman at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool, File)

NEW YORK — New Yorkers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID yet have another chance to win up to $5 million.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the state’s “Vax and Scratch” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program will be extended at 10 mass vaccination sites.

The program offers New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets to anyone 18 and older who gets vaccinated at a participating site. Prizes range from $20 to $5 million.

“A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York’s efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19,” Cuomo said. “This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we’re extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket.”

The following mass vaccination sites will provide Vax and Scratch lottery tickets beginning on Monday and ending on Friday. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.

NEW YORK CITY

Bay Eden Senior Center 1220 East 229th St Bronx, NY

LONG ISLAND

Jones Beach – Field 3 1 Ocean Pkwy Wantagh, NY

Suffolk CCC – Brentwood 1001 Crooked Hill Rd Brentwood, NY

MID-HUDSON

SUNY Orange 9 East Conkling Ave Middletown, NY

Ulster Fairgrounds 249 Libertyville Rd New Paltz, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Oneonta 108 Ravine Parkway Oneonta, NY

CAPITAL REGION

Queensbury Aviation Mall – Sears 578 Aviation Road Queensbury, NY

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Dome Arena 2695 East Henrietta Rd Henrietta, NY

NORTH COUNTRY

SUNY Potsdam 44 Pierrepont Ave Potsdam, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK

University at Buffalo South Campus 3435 Main St Buffalo, NY