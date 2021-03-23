NY surpasses 40,000 COVID deaths as concern over variants grows

A patient is wheeled into Cobble Hill Health Center by emergency medical workers in Brooklyn on April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York surpassed more than 40,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, according to updated state Department of Health data.

The Health Department reported 53 new fatalities, bringing the number of lives lost to 40,023. However, the true death toll is thought to be much higher given the lack of testing capabilities at the beginning of the pandemic.

Nationally, over 543,000 people have died of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The grim milestone comes as the state continues to ramp up its vaccine rollout while also tracking a growing number of virus variants.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said now is not the time for New Yorkers to let their guard down.

“As more New Yorkers get vaccinated every single day, we’re working toward a future in which COVID is left behind and we can settle into the new normal. We have a ways to go until that happens, so New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue practicing safe behaviors,” the governor said Tuesday in a statement.

Cuomo also raised concerns about virus variants becoming more widespread in the state.

“We’re expecting a large increase in vaccine supply from the federal government that will enable us to reach more residents and families and further utilize our vast distribution network, but new variants are spreading across the state and should give New Yorkers reason for renewed caution,” he said. “Wash your hands, stay socially distance and wear a mask. We’re going to beat COVID, but this fight isn’t over yet.”

Over 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in New York since March 2020, including 6,801 new patients who tested positive on Monday, according to the Health Department. The percent of positive cases on a seven-day rolling average was 4.74%.