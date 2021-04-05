NY still more than 1 million jobs behind despite reopening progress, COVID vaccines

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV and PIX11) — An 11 p.m. curfew for movie theaters, casinos and other businesses in New York was lifted Monday while state health officials prepared to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday to everyone over the age of 16.

Despite that progress, New York has recovered less than half of the jobs it lost when the state temporarily shut down many businesses in March 2020, according to data from the New York State Labor Department and a report from the comptroller’s office.

New York lost close to 2 million jobs from February 2020 through April 2020. And about 1 million of those jobs have not returned.

One of the hardest-hit job sectors was leisure and hospitality, which so far has recovered only 43% of the jobs lost during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “New York PAUSE.”

Construction trades recovered the largest share of jobs shed last year.

New York State’s unemployment rate inched up to 8.9% in February. While in Upstate New York, the rate was 6%. New York City’s unemployment rate was 12.9%.