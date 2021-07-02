NY sees signs of COVID upticks after weeks of decreases

May 11, 2021 – New York City – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, joined by Javits Center CEO Alan Steel, Empire State Development Corporation President and CEO Eric Gertler, and New York State Director of Operations Kelly Cummings, today announced the construction completion of the historic $1.5 billion Jacob K. Javits Convention Center expansion, proving the effectiveness and efficiency of the design-building process in New York State. The massive project, which will add 1.2 million square feet of total event-related space on Manhattan’s West Side, was completed on budget despite the challenges related to COVID-19. Expanding the Javits Center, which has operated as the busiest convention center in the United States, furthers Governor Cuomo’s efforts to continue New York City’s role as a leading tourism, hospitality and business destination, and the project serves as a key part of the Midtown West redevelopment plan, including the transformation of Pier 76 directly behind the six-block convention center. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is seeing signs that more people are testing positive for the coronavirus, a contrast from weeks of declining rates of new positive tests.

An average of 365 people tested positive each day over the seven day period ending Thursday, according to state data. That’s up 17% from a week ago.

Exactly why is unclear, but the numbers are rising even as less testing is occurring.

Parts of New York City and its suburbs are driving much of the increase, including Staten Island.

Still, far fewer people are testing positive in New York now than during this spring.