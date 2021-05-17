NY reopening: NYC marathon, Tribeca Film Festival return and more to know

TCS New York City Marathon runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the 2016 race on Nov. 6, 2016. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The New York City marathon will return to the five boroughs this fall and the Tribeca Film Festival’s closing night will be held at a full-capacity Radio City Music Hall in June as the city that never sleeps continues to reopen for business in a post-COVID pandemic world.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced details of the two events, among others, on Monday during a briefing at Radio City Music Hall.

The iconic entertainment venue will reopen for the first time since March 2020 to host the red carpet closing-night premiere of the Tribeca Film Festival on June 19. The event will be held at full capacity — about 5,500 people — with a 100% vaccinated, unmasked audience, Cuomo said.

The festival will kick off with an equally exciting opening-night screening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film “In The Heights” on June 9 at the new Pier 76 Park on Manhattan’s West Side.

Another major reopening milestone will take place later this fall when tens of thousands of runners hit the pavement for the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 7.

The 2020 marathon was held virtually, with runners from around the world participating remotely.

This year’s marathon will be held at 60% of its usual participant capacity — about 33,000 runners — and organizers will work with the state and city to ensure health and safety guidelines are followed. Registration for prospective runners will open June 8.

NBA fans also had something to cheer about on Monday, as the governor announced Knicks and Nets playoff games at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, respectively, will offer 50% of seating for those who are vaccinated.

The remaining seating will be offered to unvaccinated fans with 6 feet of distance between groups and masks required.

The major reopening updates were announced as the state inched toward 50% of all New Yorkers being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and health metrics continued to trend in the right direction.

Cuomo also announced New York would adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people beginning Wednesday.

Those who are fully vaccinated can resume most activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.