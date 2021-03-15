NY ramps up COVID-19 vaccination efforts

New York memorialized the thousands of lives lost to coronavirus as vaccination efforts in the state continued to ramp up.

More than six million doses were administered so far across the state. About half of those doses were distributed in New York City.

Going forward, the vaccine effort will put particular focus on homebound New Yorkers. The city’s goal is have all homebound residents vaccinated by the end of April. Mayor Bill de Blasio said they’d go apartment by apartment, house by house, to reach people who cannot leave their homes for vaccine doses.

“This is for seniors, for folks with disabilities, anyone who needs it, we want to be there for,” he said.

Eligibility expands to even more New Yorkers this Wednesday and more vaccination sites are set to open.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker urged New Yorkers to take whichever vaccine they were able to get.

With vaccination efforts moving along, wedding venues increased capacity.