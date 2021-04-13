NY pauses use of J&J COVID vaccines immediately after CDC, FDA recommendation

New York paused its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday following a joint recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state will stop using the vaccine immediately while federal health and safety agencies investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots in people who received the vaccine.

Anyone with a Tuesday appointment for the J&J vaccine at a New York State mass vaccination site will receive the Pfizer vaccine instead, Zucker said. Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers not to cancel their appointments.

IMPORTANT: If you have an appointment TODAY at a State-run mass vaccination site for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will be offered the Pfizer vaccine instead. You do NOT need to cancel your appointment. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2021

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States.

Commissioner Zucker said the state Health Department is “in constant contact” with the federal government and will provide further updates as they become available.

“As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘appear to be extremely rare’ and, ‘People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,’” the commissioner added.

Other states, including Connecticut, also announced they would halt the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.