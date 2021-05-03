Workers test social distancing at the Macy’s Herald Square location Friday, June 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Most coronavirus capacity restrictions will end across parts of the tri-state area beginning mid-May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The end to capacity restrictions starts on May 19 and includes businesses such as retail, food service, gyms and fitness centers, family entertainment, personal care businesses, museums, theaters and Broadway, according to the governor.

Cuomo said he worked with Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on a regionally coordinated plan.

In New York, the 6-foot social distancing requirement will remain in effect, pursuant to the CDC’s guidance, the governor said.

In addition, Cuomo said beginning May 19, residential gathering limits in New York can increase to 50 people, while indoor catered gatherings will increase to 250 people, or 500 people with testing of vaccination proof.

Outdoor large stadium capacity can also increase to 33%, according to Cuomo.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are working on a joint protocol for stadiums moving forward, according to Cuomo.

The state’s outdoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted on May 17 while its indoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted on May 31.

The announcement comes as the state continues to see progress in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 7 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, Cuomo said. New York currently has the highest number of adults fully vaccinated than any other large state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.