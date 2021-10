Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

EATON, N.Y. — A New York man was arrested after authorities said he provided a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer.

The 24-year-old from Eaton, New York, was booked on a charge of second-degree possession of a forged instrument — a felony, New York State Police said.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the state Health Department’s Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team, which had been contacted by a private company in Marcy, according to state police.