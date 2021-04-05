NY lifts curfew for gyms, movie theaters and more – but not bars or restaurants

A man watches a movie at a cinema in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

NEW YORK — Starting Monday, various types of businesses in New York, including movie theaters and gyms, can once again stay open past 11 p.m.

Bowling alleys, billiard halls and casinos are also included on this list, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in March as he continued relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions.

Meanwhile, restaurants and bars across the state must still close their doors at 11 p.m.

Days after Cuomo announced the partial pullback on the curfew, over 40 New York restaurants and bars sued the governor over the curfew.

They cited unfair practices requiring them to close their doors at night while businesses like Walmart, Target, liquor stores and Home Depot were deemed “essential” and not forced to close for a curfew.

Despite the ongoing curfew, restaurants in New York City were able to expand their indoor-dining capacity to 50% in March, while capacity at all other state restaurants increased to 75%.

Across the water in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy lifted his state’s 10 p.m. curfew for eateries back in early February, just before Super Bowl Sunday.

The Garden State’s capacity for indoor dining currently sits at 50%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

