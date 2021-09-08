NEW YORK — As students across New York return to school, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a vaccine campaign to support increasing vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.

Through the #VaxtoSchool campaign, a new website offers critical resources and material for parents and guardians of students and school communities.

Visit ny.gov/vaxtoschool for more information.

The state has also launched a new Instagram channel to further educate children and their families about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve dedicated enormous state resources to getting New Yorkers of all eligible age groups vaccinated, but initially the state focused on the most vulnerable citizens, and now we need to focus on our youth,” Gov. Hochul said. “New York’s young people are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19 but they can still spread the virus, and we need them to take it seriously. The new, innovative #VaxtoSchool social media campaign will help us get the word out to New York’s young people about the vital importance of getting vaccinated to keep friends, families and communities safe.”

In addition to the campaign, the governor also announced pop-up vaccination sites will open in areas where vaccination rates among school-aged kids are lower than the statewide average.

3450 Dekalb Avenue Bronx, NY 10467

Open: Friday, September 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (1st Shot POD)

Friday, October 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (2nd Shot POD)

Two pop-up locations for 12 to 17-year-olds will be located at the following:

Mosholu Montefiore Community Center

Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens

21-12 30th Road Astoria, NY 11102

Open: Saturday, September 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (1st Shot POD)

Monday, October 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (2nd Shot POD)

Additional locations will be announced.

Officials are also working with state colleges and universities to support their back-to-campus efforts, including the integration of the Excelsior Pass for SUNY and CUNYs to accept and track vaccination proof.