NY home care workers who refuse COVID vaccine barred from working with patients

Ruth Caballero, a nurse with The Visiting Nurse Service of New York, knocks on the door of a COVID-19 patient’s home on her rounds in Upper Manhattan on April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Home health aides who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination were barred from working with patients in New York under a new state mandate that went into effect on Friday.

One industry group warned the mandate could lead to thousands of caregivers losing their jobs.

Data on how many of the state’s home health aides had been vaccinated ahead of the deadline wasn’t immediately available, but there were fears that many still hadn’t gotten their required first shot.

The Home Healthcare Workers of America recently estimated that around 30% of its 32,000 members were still unvaccinated as the deadline approached.