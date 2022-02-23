NY extends authority to create COVID regulations through April

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration on Tuesday formally extended its authority to keep mask requirements in place.

The regulations allowing COVID protocols such as mask wearing need to be renewed every 60 days. The most recent extension ran out on Monday. A filing was made with the New York Department of State, which gives the state the authority to create and enforce mask mandates through April 22.

The extension does not mean New Yorkers will be required to wear masks through April. Hochul lifted the indoor mask-or-vax requirement on Feb. 10.

The issue of masks in schools will be reviewed as soon as next week, after students return from their mid-winter breaks, according to the governor.

The New York State Department of Health told Nexstar affiliate station NEWS10 that the agency follows public health data when issuing new guidance or measures.

“As always throughout the pandemic, the Department of Health will follow the latest data and public health guidance when evaluating measures, including the recent expiration of the statewide indoor masking requirement,” the statement said.

While the DOH said it continues to review data and assess public feedback, the state’s health guidelines continue to be in effect for pre-K to 12 grade schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care settings per CDC guidelines and the Commissioner’s Determination.