ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State has hit its lowest statewide positivity rate since July 18, health officials said Sunday.

Just 1.36% of COVID-19 tests in New York were reported positive, keeping the statewide rate below 2% for the 10th consecutive day. Twelve new COVID-19 fatalities were also reported by health officials. This raised the total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the beginning of the pandemic to 54,832.

Additionally, it was reported Sunday that 1,507 people were hospitalized with the virus across the state, a decrease of 34 from Saturday. That’s the lowest number since August 2021. The following data was released by the State Health Department.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,125,459
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,470
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past seven days – 333,941
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%

Each region’s seven-day average of cases per 100,000 population is as follows:  

REGION  Thursday, March 3, 2022Friday, March 4, 2022Saturday, March 5, 2022
Capital Region  12.5911.3911.60
Central New York  20.1720.5220.89
Finger Lakes  7.947.787.46
Long Island  7.577.417.17
Mid-Hudson  7.818.589.49
Mohawk Valley  13.1611.8611.42
New York City  7.918.818.51
North Country  19.1618.5818.41
Southern Tier  17.7616.2715.80
Western New York  9.549.069.05
Statewide  9.409.679.59

Each region’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

RegionThursday, March 3, 2022Friday, March 4, 2022Saturday, March 5, 2022
Capital Region3.09%2.79%2.77%
Central New York4.59%4.58%4.56%
Finger Lakes2.47%2.32%2.19%
Long Island1.68%1.66%1.62%
Mid-Hudson1.58%1.59%1.72%
Mohawk Valley2.61%2.43%2.26%
New York City1.04%1.09%1.03%
North Country4.56%4.15%3.90%
Southern Tier2.85%2.69%2.51%
Western New York2.86%2.66%2.59%
Statewide1.63%1.60%1.56%

Each New York City borough’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCThursday, March 3, 2022Friday, March 4, 2022Saturday, March 5, 2022
Bronx0.71%0.87%0.78%
Kings0.94%1.00%0.96%
New York1.28%1.33%1.29%
Queens1.07%1.04%0.96%
Richmond1.26%1.26%1.16%

Saturday 1,566 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,914,388. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 58,13029
Allegany 8,8262
Broome 44,51235
Cattaraugus 15,2257
Cayuga 15,69610
Chautauqua 23,3797
Chemung 21,03410
Chenango 9,1664
Clinton 16,38921
Columbia 9,9042
Cortland 10,32610
Delaware 7,5763
Dutchess 63,31720
Erie 206,18761
Essex 5,4803
Franklin 9,15516
Fulton 12,3055
Genesee 13,5411
Greene 8,4601
Hamilton 8371
Herkimer 13,5643
Jefferson 19,66311
Lewis 6,1001
Livingston 11,4962
Madison 12,75210
Monroe 149,56037
Montgomery 11,6958
Nassau 398,96279
Niagara 47,31314
NYC 2,276,470507
Oneida 52,30418
Onondaga 107,70654
Ontario 19,5405
Orange 105,56619
Orleans 8,5341
Oswego 25,12325
Otsego 9,6792
Putnam 23,3437
Rensselaer 30,94642
Rockland 91,30717
Saratoga 45,27626
Schenectady 32,4278
Schoharie 4,9162
Schuyler 3,3901
Seneca 5,7704
St. Lawrence 20,61217
Steuben 19,58614
Suffolk 423,16693
Sullivan 18,2133
Tioga 10,5196
Tompkins 17,58016
Ulster 30,93526
Warren 13,3224
Washington 11,8827
Wayne 16,93013
Westchester 247,250214
Wyoming 8,2320
Yates 3,3142

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    


COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized		Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1056158.1%4441.9%
Central New York583153.4%2746.6%
Finger Lakes2338536.5%14863.5%
Long Island2229141.0%13159.0%
Mid-Hudson1064239.6%6460.4%
Mohawk Valley402357.5%1742.5%
New York City51221441.8%29858.2%
North Country521834.6%3465.4%
Southern Tier683044.1%3855.9%
Western New York1115347.7%5852.3%
Statewide1,50764843.0%85957.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).    

Saturday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,832. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Allegany1
Bronx2
Cattaraugus1
Erie2
Oneida1
Queens2
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Suffolk1