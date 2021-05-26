NY COVID latest: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 02 : Cashiers wearing protective masks work in a grocery store in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn on April 2, 2020 in New York City. New York City is in its second week of lock down due to the coronavirus. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYC schools reopening

New York City public schools will fully reopen for in-person learning, with no remote option, for the next academic year in September.

COVID vaccine latest in New York

As of Tuesday, 18,528,624 total vaccine doses had been administered statewide and 8,836,127 New York residents were fully vaccinated.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million — The “Vax & Scratch” program begins Monday.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 2,080,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,624 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here