NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NY, NJ lift most COVID capacity restrictions

Most coronavirus capacity restrictions end Wednesday across our region, Governors Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy announced earlier in May.

Capacity rules will be lifted for businesses such as retail, food service, gyms and fitness centers, family entertainment, personal care businesses, museums, theaters and Broadway.

The 6-foot social distancing requirement will remain in effect in both states.

NY, NJ gathering, event limits relaxed

In both New York and New Jersey, the limits for gatherings, both residential and social, increase Wednesday.

Indoor social gatherings: 250 people maximum

Indoor private/residential gatherings: 50 people maximum

Indoor sports/event venues: 30% capacity

General outdoor gatherings NY: 500 people NJ: No limit

Outdoor sports/event venues NY: 33% capacity NJ: No Limit



NY mask mandate update

Starting Wednesday, those in New York who are fully vaccinated can resume most activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state or local, tribal or territorial laws and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Those who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance.

Masks will still be required on public transportation, in nursing hoes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, schools and health care facilities, per CDC guideline.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 2,071,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,503 fatalities, according to data from the state.

