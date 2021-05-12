NY COVID latest: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

FILE – In this Monday June 29, 2020, file photo, Imani Williams sanitizes tables at Junior’s Restaurant, in New York. Gov. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, that he was erasing the handful of remaining “orange zones” in the state where tougher pandemic restrictions had been in place because of the fast spread of COVID-19. Eliminating the zones will allow restaurants that had been within them to again offer indoor dining, albeit at half capacity. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Vaccine sites at MTA stations open Wednesday

Pop-up vaccination sites at eight MTA transit hubs open Wednesday as part of a new pilot program.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said they will run from Wednesday, May 12 through Sunday, May 16, at select subway, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North stations.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at these stations will receive either a free seven-day MetroCard or two free one-way trips on the LIRR or Metro-North.

Locations, times of pop-up vaccine sites:

Ossing – MetroNorth station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East 180th Street subway station – the Bronx – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grand Central Station – Vanderbilt Hall – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Penn Station – 34th St. Corridor – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coney Island subway station – Brooklyn – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

179th Street subway station – Jamaica – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hempstead LIRR station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Broadway Junction subway station – Brooklyn – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 2,059,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,339 fatalities, according to data from the state.

