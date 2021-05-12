NY COVID latest: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
Vaccine sites at MTA stations open Wednesday
Pop-up vaccination sites at eight MTA transit hubs open Wednesday as part of a new pilot program.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said they will run from Wednesday, May 12 through Sunday, May 16, at select subway, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North stations.
Anyone who gets vaccinated at these stations will receive either a free seven-day MetroCard or two free one-way trips on the LIRR or Metro-North.
Locations, times of pop-up vaccine sites:
- Ossing – MetroNorth station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- East 180th Street subway station – the Bronx – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Grand Central Station – Vanderbilt Hall – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Penn Station – 34th St. Corridor – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Coney Island subway station – Brooklyn – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 179th Street subway station – Jamaica – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hempstead LIRR station – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Broadway Junction subway station – Brooklyn – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Latest official numbers
As of Tuesday, there were 2,059,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,339 fatalities, according to data from the state.
