NY COVID latest: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Pop-up vaccine sites at city libraries

The New York Public Library has teamed with New York City to host mobile vaccination pop-ups, with some set to begin Wednesday. See the full list of locations and dates below.

Bronx: Bronx Library Center: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Allerton Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Francis Martin Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Soundview Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Edenwald Library: June 30-July 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manhattan: Harlem Library: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Seward Park Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staten Island: Stapleton Library: June 9-12, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Dorp Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. George Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



NYS mask guidance in schools

Students will still have to mask up in NY schools after the New York State Education Department walked back on comments from the NYS Department of Health about new guidelines for masks wearing.

NY lawmakers aim to increase penalties for fake COVID vaccine cards

Assembly lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that would make it a felony to forge or possess fake immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccine cards.

NY vaccine lottery scratch-offs incentive extended

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the state’s “Vax and Scratch” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program will be extended at 10 mass vaccination sites.

NYC school vaccination program opens, but faces challenges

The first of a series of on-campus vaccination sites opened in the Bronx on Friday, but the event ended up showing how challenging vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds might be.

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 2,089,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,813 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here