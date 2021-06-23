NY COVID latest: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, customers have lunch at Katz’s Delicatessen in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, that indoor dining can resume at 25 % capacity on Friday, Feb. 12, two days before the Valentine’s Day opening he had announced earlier, so restaurants can take advantage of the Valentine’s Day weekend. Indoor restaurant service in New York City has been prohibited since Dec. 14, 2020, when COVID-19 cases started surging. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

1st Olympic athlete tests positive for COVID, barred entry to Japan

A member of Uganda’s Olympic team has tested positive for COVID-19 and was barred entry into Japan, in the first detected infection among arriving athletes for the Tokyo Games opening in five weeks.

15 months later, Radio City reopens with Dave Chappelle Tribeca Festival premiere

Fifteen months after shuttering for the pandemic, New York’s Radio City Music Hall reopened its doors Saturday for the Tribeca Festival premiere of a new Dave Chappelle documentary for a full-capacity, fully-vaccinated audience.

NY to shift vaccine push to least vaccinated communities

New York plans to downscale its mass vaccination sites to focus on communities where the fewest New Yorkers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Delta variant: What if I’m vaccinated?

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said earlier this week that she expects the delta variant to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States later this year. The delta variant, first detected in India, has already become dominant in Britain.

NYC sports venues, museums and more welcome fans back

New York’s sports comeback continued Monday as Queens’ Citi Field welcomes fans back at 100% capacity — with no proof of vaccination or negative COVID test needed — for the first time since the pandemic began.

Also on Monday, New York City’s Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum returned to a seven-day-a-week schedule.

On Sunday, the Foo Fighters played to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden; the first concert at the iconic venue for the first time in over a year.

NY lifts most COVID restrictions after hitting 70% vaccination benchmark

It was the moment many New Yorkers had been waiting for: Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially announced the end of most COVID-19 restrictions “effective immediately” just over a week ago.

The announcement came one day after the state hit its goal of getting at least one vaccine shot in the arms of 70% of adult New Yorkers.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 2,094,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,936 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065