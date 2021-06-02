NY COVID latest: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Movie theater chains lift mask mandate

Masks are no longer required for people who are vaccinated at the three main movie theater chains in the United States. AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced the decision two weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings.

Two-thirds of NY adults have taken one vaccine dose: CDC

The latest federal data shows two-thirds of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide are down to 1,143 patients.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children: What can they do?

Though COVID vaccinations are on the rise, children younger than 12 and those opting not to get vaccinated are still at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. One doctor weighs in on what unvaccinated children can and can’t do.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 2,085,581 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,723 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here