NY COVID latest: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
NY lifts most COVID restrictions after hitting 70% vaccination benchmark
It was the moment many New Yorkers had been waiting for: Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially announced the end of most COVID-19 restrictions “effective immediately” on Tuesday.
The announcement came one day after the state hit its goal of getting at least one vaccine shot in the arms of 70% of adult New Yorkers.
Vaccine freebies
New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.
Latest official numbers
As of Tuesday, there were 2,092,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,882 fatalities, according to data from the state.
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here