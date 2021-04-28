NY COVID latest: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
NY expands COVID vaccine walk-in options
Starting Thursday, all residents 16 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19 without an appointment at all state-run mass vaccination sites, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
Latest official numbers
As of Tuesday, there were 2,021,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,875 fatalities, according to data from the state.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here