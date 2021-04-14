NY COVID latest: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

A health care worker steps out of a mobile vaccination van parked on a street corner in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Latest official numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 1,951,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 41,257 lab-confirmed fatalities, according to the state Department of Health.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here