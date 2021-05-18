FILE — In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a woman asks for help in signing up for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine site, in the Sunset Park neighborhood of New York. New York City hopes to begin offering COVID-19 inoculations to tourists by stationing vaccination vans in Times Square and other visitor-heavy spots, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, May 6. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NY to adopt CDC mask guidelines

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask and social distancing guidance for vaccinated people.

Effective Wednesday, those who are fully vaccinated can resume most activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Those who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance, according to Gov. Cuomo.

NY reopening: NYC marathon, Tribeca Film Festival return

The New York City marathon will return to the five boroughs this fall and the Tribeca Film Festival’s closing night will be held at a full-capacity Radio City Music Hall in June as the city that never sleeps continues to reopen for business in a post-COVID pandemic world.

Vaccinated? Here’s how to score some freebies

A handful of nationwide businesses are incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering free goods, from beer to dessert-on-a-stick. Click here for a full list of freebies to take advantage of.

Can I still spread COVID if I’m vaccinated?

At the start of the vaccination drive in the United States, it was altogether unknown whether the COVID-19 vaccines would prevent transmission of the virus. But recently, thanks to a series of studies, we’re getting greater clarity about the potential for fully vaccinated people to spread the vaccine.

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there were 2,070,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,486 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here