NY COVID latest: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
Mayor de Blasio shares NYC and COVID updates
Vaccine updates
- 7,152,660 total vaccine doses administered so far in New York City
- City is offering free two-week CitiBike membership when you get vaccinated
- Starting Thursday, a drive-through vaccination site will open at Citi Field in Queens.
COVID daily indicators
- Suspected COVID hospitalizations: 83
- Percent of which tested positive: 29%
- Hospitalization rate, 7-day average: 1.25 for every 100,000 people
- Reported COVID cases, 7-day average: 774
- NYC positivity rate, 7-day average: 1.95%
Streets Week! updates:
New protected bike lanes
- NYC Committing to over 30 miles of new bike lanes by end of 2021
- Total of 133 miles of bike lanes created under Mayor Bill de Blasio so far
Five new Bike boulevards coming to NYC
- Brooklyn: 21st Street in South Slope
- Manhattan: University Place in Greenwich Village
- Queens: 39th Street in Sunnyside
- The Bronx: Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven
- Staten Island: Netherland Avenue
New and improved NYC busways, bus lanes
- 28 miles of new and improved busways and bus lanes in 2021
- Will serve 951,000 riders daily
- New busway:
- Archer Avenue, Queens
- Complete busways:
- Jamaica Avenue, Queens
- Fifth Avenue, Manhattan
- New bus lanes:
- Manhattan
- Battery Place
- Avenue A and Avenue D
- The Bronx
- University Avenue
- Story Avenue
- Gun Hill Road
- Improvements will serve 175K daily riders
- Manhattan
Latest official numbers
As of Monday, there were 2,057,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,307 fatalities, according to data from the state.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks
The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here