NY COVID latest: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

A health care worker makes the shape of a heart with her hands behind a window at Jacobi Medical Center on April 17, 2020 in the Bronx, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Mayor de Blasio shares NYC and COVID updates

Vaccine updates

7,152,660 total vaccine doses administered so far in New York City

City is offering free two-week CitiBike membership when you get vaccinated

Starting Thursday, a drive-through vaccination site will open at Citi Field in Queens.

COVID daily indicators

Suspected COVID hospitalizations: 83 Percent of which tested positive: 29%

Hospitalization rate, 7-day average: 1.25 for every 100,000 people

Reported COVID cases, 7-day average: 774

NYC positivity rate, 7-day average: 1.95%

Streets Week! updates:

New protected bike lanes

NYC Committing to over 30 miles of new bike lanes by end of 2021 Total of 133 miles of bike lanes created under Mayor Bill de Blasio so far



Five new Bike boulevards coming to NYC

Brooklyn: 21st Street in South Slope

Manhattan: University Place in Greenwich Village

Queens: 39th Street in Sunnyside

The Bronx: Jackson Avenue in Mott Haven

Staten Island: Netherland Avenue

New and improved NYC busways, bus lanes

28 miles of new and improved busways and bus lanes in 2021 Will serve 951,000 riders daily

New busway: Archer Avenue, Queens

Complete busways: Jamaica Avenue, Queens Fifth Avenue, Manhattan

New bus lanes: Manhattan Battery Place Avenue A and Avenue D The Bronx University Avenue Story Avenue Gun Hill Road Improvements will serve 175K daily riders



Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there were 2,057,903 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,307 fatalities, according to data from the state.

