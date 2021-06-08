NY COVID latest: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

People enjoy the sunny weather and a view of the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn waterfront in New York City on March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NYS mask guidance in schools

Students will still have to mask up in NY schools after the New York State Education Department walked back on comments from the NYS Department of Health about new guidelines for masks wearing.

NY lawmakers aim to increase penalties for fake COVID vaccine cards

Assembly lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that would make it a felony to forge or possess fake immunization records, including COVID-19 vaccine cards.

NY vaccine lottery scratch-offs incentive extended

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the state’s “Vax and Scratch” COVID-19 vaccine incentive program will be extended at 10 mass vaccination sites.

NYC school vaccination program opens, but faces challenges

The first of a series of on-campus vaccination sites opened in the Bronx on Friday, but the event ended up showing how challenging vaccinating 12- to 17-year-olds might be.

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there were 2,089,129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,798 fatalities, according to data from the state.

