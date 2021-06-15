NY COVID latest: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

A person walks past the “Naming the Lost Memorials” installation to remember the lives lost due to the coronavirus pandemic at The Green-Wood Cemetery on June 11, 2021 in New York City. – An estimated 600,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. The memorial consist of tens of thousands of nameplates with personalized drawings and photos, created by the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones to the virus. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NY hits milestone 70% vaccination rate

New York hit its 70% COVID vaccination rate benchmark Monday afternoon, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously said “virtually all” COVID restrictions would be lifted when 70% of New York adults received at least one vaccine dose.

CDC data updated to reflect the 70% vaccination rate just hours after Cuomo said the state was at 69.9%.

Full coverage: New York hits 70% vaccination rate, CDC says; state to lift ‘virtually all’ COVID restrictions

More vaccines, more fans at Citi Field

The Mets significantly increased capacity at Citi Field to nearly 34,000 seats, or nearly 80% of full capacity. About 90% of the available seats at Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres are reserved for fully vaccinated fans.

New York is on the verge of eliminating the pandemic restrictions. Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced any remaining restrictions will be lifted once 70% of all adult New Yorkers have received their first dose.

Pop-up vaccine sites at city libraries

The New York Public Library has teamed with New York City to host mobile vaccination pop-ups. See the full list of locations and dates below.

Bronx: Allerton Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Francis Martin Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Soundview Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Edenwald Library: June 30-July 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manhattan: Seward Park Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staten Island: New Dorp Library: June 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. George Library: June 23-26, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



NYS mask guidance in schools

Students will still have to mask up in NY schools after the New York State Education Department walked back on comments from the NYS Department of Health about new guidelines for masks wearing.

NY unveils first 10 college scholarship winners

Ten lucky students in New York received full college scholarships on Wednesday, simply for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official numbers

As of Monday there were 2,091,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,871 fatalities, according to data from the state.

