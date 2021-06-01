NY COVID latest: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, New Jersey, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

NY indoor dining curfew lifted

As of Monday, New York bars and restaurants can now let customers dining and drinking indoors to stay past midnight.

The end of the midnight curfew for indoor dining comes two weeks after a similar curfew was lifted for outdoor dining in New York.

Movie theater chains lift mask mandate

Masks are no longer required for people who are vaccinated at the three main movie theater chains in the United States. AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced the decision two weeks after the CDC said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most settings.

Two-thirds of NY adults have taken one vaccine dose: CDC

The latest federal data shows two-thirds of adults in New York have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At the same time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide are down to 1,143 patients.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children: What can they do?

Though COVID vaccinations are on the rise, children younger than 12 and those opting not to get vaccinated are still at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. One doctor weighs in on what unvaccinated children can and can’t do.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

NY venues can return to 100% capacity

All venues in New York now have the option to return to 100% capacity for only fully vaccinated people, Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Some venues, however, have the option to have a capacity of 50% vaccinated and 50% unvaccinated people, however that limits the number of people allowed into arenas, stadiums and other spaces, according to Cuomo. Read more here for the full details.

Latest official numbers

As of Monday, there were 2,085,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,715 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here