NY COVID latest: Thursday, May 6, 2021

Signage urging social distancing is seen in Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Broadway tickets on sale for September reopenings

Broadway tickets are set to go on sale Thursday for the first shows in over a year when theaters reopen their doors to theatergoers in September. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Broadway reopening details on Wednesday, saying shows will be sold at full capacity.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 2,045,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,161 fatalities, according to data from the state.

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here