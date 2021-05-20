NY COVID latest: Thursday, May 20, 2021

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 02 : Cashiers wearing protective masks work in a grocery store in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn on April 2, 2020 in New York City. New York City is in its second week of lock down due to the coronavirus. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 2,072,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,524 fatalities, according to data from the state.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

The New York state coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also being posted here