NY COVID latest: Thursday, May 13, 2021

NY, NJ children 12+ to begin getting Pfizer vaccine

Children ages 12 to 15 in New York and New Jersey are expected to begin getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday after a CDC advisory panel gave their approval Wednesday afternoon.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go ahead for the vaccine us in children after his task force looked over the data Wednesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state will allow kids to be vaccinated upon CDC final approval, which is expected Thursday.

Latest official numbers

As of Wednesday, there were 2,061,249 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 42,367 fatalities, according to data from the state.

